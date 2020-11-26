The Spun

Major Update On Status Of Ravens vs. Steelers Game Sunday

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The originally scheduled Ravens-Steelers game on Thanksgiving had to be moved due to positive tests for the Ravens. But now their rescheduled meeting on Sunday is in jeopardy too.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens saw another player and a few staff members test positive for COVID-19. As of writing, the extra positives don’t appear to affect the Ravens-Steelers game on Sunday.

The NFL moved the Ravens-Steelers from Thursday to Sunday due to a handful of cases among players and even more among staffers. It is currently slated to be played at 1:15 p.m. EST on NBC.

If things don’t improve, the NFL may push the game to Monday or even Tuesday. But if they’re not recovered by then, the NFL will be forced to break some very new ground.

It is pure luck that the NFL has been able to navigate this far into the COVID-19 pandemic without canceling a game. There have been plenty of games moved around so far, but mostly at the expense of bye weeks.

But we haven’t seen what the NFL will do when teams have no bye weeks to give. And that’s the case we have today.

There are several options out there if the game can’t be played between Sunday and Tuesday. Canceling the game outright, pushing off the entire playoffs, playing on a super-short week. Everything is on the table.

What will the NFL do if the Ravens and Steelers can’t play this week?


