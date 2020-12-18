A recently discovered video appears to show Marcus Peters spitting at Jarvis Landry during Monday Night Football earlier this week.

The Browns-Ravens rivalry is reaching new heights this season, especially after one fan claimed they spotted Peters’ spit flying in Landry’s direction during their AFC North showdown on Monday.

Take a look and judge the incident yourself.

Here is the video clip that prompted Jarvis Landry to call Marcus Peters a “coward” for apparently spitting at him as the wide receiver walked away pic.twitter.com/kPPgWoc1QX — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 17, 2020

Landry apparently didn’t know about Peters spitting in his direction until he saw the viral video on social media. He’s since called Peters a “coward” for not addressing him face-to-face.

“He’s a coward,” Landry said about Peters. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is.”

Now Marcus Peters is the one doing the talking. The Ravens defensive back has issued a response to Jarvis Landry, saying he didn’t “intentionally” spit at Landry during Monday’s game.

“I didn’t spit at Jarvis,” Peters’ statement read. “Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me – plain and simple.”

This appears to be the first feud between Landry and Peters, but not the first between teams in the AFC North. There’s nothing like the rivalries within the division.

Unfortunately, we won’t get another Browns-Ravens game this season. So it appears Landry and Peters will have to settle their feud elsewhere.