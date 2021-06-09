The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2021 offseason with one clear goal: improve their receiving corps. General manager Eric DeCosta addressed that need via free agency and the draft, adding Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins and Tylan Wallace to their roster.

Baltimore has proven over the past few seasons that it can dominate opponents on the ground. After all, Lamar Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. The issue for Baltimore is that it hasn’t been able to pick apart opposing secondaries. However, that could change in the near future though.

With minicamp officially underway for all 32 teams, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews discussed the team’s passing attack heading into the 2021 season.

Andrews, who was arguably the top pass catcher for Baltimore in 2020, believes the receiving corps is locked in for the start of minicamp. This doesn’t mean they’ve corrected all their issues from last season, but this is a promising sign for John Harbaugh’s squad.

“Just being out there with obviously Sammy, Rashod and a couple of the other guys, the new young guys, those guys are balling out,” Andrews said, via The Baltimore Sun. “The deep threat, the stretching the field, making plays, catching the ball — everyone is incredibly locked in. Just the whole energy around this program right now is awesome. Everyone is locked in. Everyone is moving on the same page and working toward the same goal. We’re trying to be the best team that we can be, and our pass game is looking really good, to be honest with you.”

Last season, Andrews had 58 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the most reliable weapon in the red zone for the Ravens.

Now that Baltimore has some new toys at its disposal, Greg Roman’s offense could look a bit more balanced this fall.

If the Ravens can keep defenses honest with their passing game, the sky is the limit for this team.

The Ravens will have the chance to showcase their offense on Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.