Another Ravens Star Is Reportedly Out For Tuesday’s Game

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly already going to be without Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and others against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday night.

Now, you can add another star player to that list.

Baltimore Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has reportedly tested positive. He will be out for Tuesday night’s game.

“Ravens’ Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, has tested positive for COVID-19, per source. Andrews is out for Tuesday night’s game vs. the Steelers and will become at least the 11th Ravens player to go on the Reserve/COVID list,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

Ravens' Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, has tested positive for COVID-19, per source. Andrews is out for Tuesday night's game vs. the Steelers and will become at least the 11th Ravens player to go on the Reserve/COVID list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

The game remains on for now, though.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process,” Harbaugh said, “while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

“Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to pay the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”

Baltimore and Pittsburgh are scheduled to play on Tuesday night.