Ravens Star Mark Ingram Has Message For QB Aaron Rodgers

As the NFL turned on Drew Brees following his latest statements about protests during NFL game, numerous players both on the New Orleans Saints and other teams have spoken out and taken issue with the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s stance, including one of the other stars at the position, Aaron Rodgers. Brees’ former teammate Mark Ingram took his time to thank Rodgers after the fact.

The Green Bay Packers star has been far more receptive of the protests, and has largely embraced the movement. On Wednesday, he made his own statement on social media, which was pretty clearly aimed at Brees. “A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game,” Rodgers wrote. “It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action.”

That isn’t to say that Rodgers has universal approval or has been perfect on these issues. During his rant about the NFL last night, Martellus Bennett took a shot at Rodgers, his former teammate, over his use of “they” in discussing whose “battle for racial equality” it is. “Doesn’t sound like an ally sounds like a spectator,” Bennett said.

Others have thanked Rodgers for his stance. Baltimore Ravens star running back Mark Ingram, a longtime Saints teammate of Drew Brees, was very happy to see a player of Rodgers’ magnitude recognizing the significance of the moment. “THANK YOU for speaking truth for the oppressed and unheard. THANK YOU for understanding the WHY,” Ingram posted.

“It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now.”

THANK YOU for speaking truth for the oppresssed and unheard.

THANK YOU for understanding the WHY. @AaronRodgers12 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/khGyOSF2wL — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) June 3, 2020

Ingram hasn’t directly addressed Brees’ controversial statements, which he apologized for today, but he’s retweeted numerous fellow NFL players who have. He’s been quite active in amplifying those messages.

Ingram, who won the 2009 Heisman Trophy as member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, was the New Orleans Saints’ first-round pick in 2011. He was Brees’ teammate in the backfield through 2018, when he left to join the Baltimore Ravens.

[Mark Ingram]