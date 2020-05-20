Mark Ingram and the Baltimore Ravens didn’t reach their ultimate goal this past season, but the blueprint is there for the franchise to make another run at the Super Bowl. In fact, the former first-round pick expects the team to be even better than it was last year.

Baltimore won 14 games en route to the top seed in the AFC. However, the Ravens just couldn’t find their groove in the AFC Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans.

During the regular season, the Ravens led the league in rushing yards per game. The offense totaled 3,296 rushing yards in 2019, which broke the record previously held by the New England Patriots back in 1978.

It might seem impossible, but Ingram said the Ravens plan on breaking the record they just set last season. He revealed the team’s goals during his interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Here’s what Ingram had to say on Good Morning Football, via 247Sports:

“We expect to be the best in the league,” Ingram said. “That’s our standard. Every time we step on the field, we want to be the best running backs on the field. We broke the rushing record last year. It’s a lofty goal to try to do it again, but we’re going to shoot for it.”

Lamar Jackson led the team in rushing with 1,206 yards on the ground. Ingram had over 1,000 rushing yards as well.

The Ravens added another weapon to their backfield in the draft, as the front office selected Ohio State product J.K. Dobbins in the second round.

It’ll be fun to see if Baltimore’s rushing attack can break the record this fall.