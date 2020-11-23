Baltimore Will Reportedly Be Without 2 Key Players On Thursday

Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, jeopardizing their status for Thursday’s AFC North rivalry game.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo shared the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon. If the team confirms multiple positive tests, both Baltimore running backs would not be eligible to play on Thanksgiving against the Steelers.

The update on the duo comes after the Ravens closed their team facility on Monday due to positive COVID-19 tests. Baltimore issued a statement addressing the organizations next steps.

“Late last night, we were informed that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine,” the Ravens said. “We have started the process of contact tracing and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually. We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers.”

NFL insider Josina Anderson confirmed that two Ravens’ players and two staff members tested positive for the virus earlier on Monday. Garafolo updated that report by naming Ingram and Dobbins.

As of right now, Baltimore has not reported any additional positive tests.

#Ravens RBs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve list later today, according to sources. All aboard the Gus Bus for Thursday vs. the #Steelers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2020

With the newest reports, Thursday’s Ravens vs. Steelers game looks to be in doubt. Thankfully, Baltimore has yet to report any additional positive tests, but that’s a definite fear moving forward. Both AFC North teams have used their bye weeks already, making rescheduling the game extremely difficult. The league has not canceled a game because of COVID-19 this season.

If the game is played, Baltimore will likely have to do so without the two ballcarriers. Gus Edwards will assume the bulk of responsibility in the Ravens run-heavy offense in their absence.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Ravens vs. Steelers.