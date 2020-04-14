Mark Ingram’s Quarantine Frustration Is Very Relatable

Right now, many star athletes are experiencing the same frustrations and struggles as the rest of us. Mark Ingram told an extremely relatable story, especially for parents of young children.

The Baltimore Ravens running back is currently quarantined with four children. In the last two days, they discovered the new children’s movie Trolls World Tour. It was set to be in theaters right now, but it is now being offered for on demand rental.

Of course, kids aren’t going to want to watch it just once. So far, Ingram has spent $40 on daily rentals. It doesn’t look like it will stop there.

“I wish they would give me the option to buy early,” he told ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. “By the end of all of this, I’ll probably spend $100.” Whichever service he’s renting from definitely knows that all too well.

Mark Ingram's biggest frustration in quarantine life: Trolls World Tour. Ingram, who has 4 children, has already spent $40 on the movie (two days of rentals). "I wish they would give me the option to buy early," he said. "By the end of all of this, I'll probably spend $100." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 14, 2020

Of course, the issue is a little less stark when you’re in the middle of a three-year, $15 million contract, but for running backs, you never know when that will come to an end, given the injury risk at that position, and the general fragility of NFL contracts.

Ingram is coming off of one of his best NFL seasons, in his first with the Ravens. He combined with MVP Lamar Jackson to form a very potent rushing attack, running for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on five yards per carry. He also picked up 247 yards and five scores through the air.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson, and the rest of the NFL back soon, and for Ingram in particular, that he can buy Trolls World Tour permanently sometime in the near future. Or that his kids find a new movie to watch over and over, whichever is easier at this point.

[Jamison Hensley]