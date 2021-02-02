Mark Ingram Sends Clear Message To Prospective NFL Teams

Shortly after the 2020 season came to an end for the Baltimore Ravens, they made a decision on running back Mark Ingram.

After making him a healthy scratch for the last few weeks of the season, the Ravens officially moved on. Baltimore waived Ingram, making him a free agent heading into the 2021 season.

He opened the season as the starting running back. However, rookie running back J.K. Dobbins eventually took over the workload over the back half of the season.

Ingram said it was a tough pill to swallow, going from the starting running back to sitting on the bench. However, as he gears up for another season, the veteran running back has a clear message for prospective teams.

Ingram thinks he can still play at a “high level.” Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“Obviously my role wasn’t what I wanted,” Ingram said. “Good thing about it is I’m healthy, I’m fresh. I know I can still play this game at a high, high level for a long time.”

Ingram spent the first eight seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He only went over 1,000 yards once in those eight seasons.

His first season in Baltimore saw him rack up over 1,000 rushing yards and earn a spot in the Pro Bowl. However, he couldn’t replicate that same success in 2020 and found himself out of the job.

Where will he land next?