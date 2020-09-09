Mark Ingram’s Lamar Jackson Comment Should Terrify The NFL

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens torched opposing defenses all year in 2019 en route to a 14-2 record.

Jackson opened the season with a five touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins, setting the tone for the rest of the year. He led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and set the league record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

With all of that dominance in mind, the latest comment from Ravens running back Mark Ingram could be bad news for the rest of the league. Ingram suggested Jackson will be even better this year.

“He’s a million times ahead of where he was at this point last year,” Ingram said.

Baltimore raced to the AFC North crown last season after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season and the Cleveland Browns struggled to live up to the hype.

This year, the Ravens are once agains favorites to win the AFC North. If Jackson is “a million times ahead” of where he was last year as Ingram suggests, it won’t be a close race.

Jackson was easily the best player on the field every time he stepped onto the field in 2019. He torched opposing defenses en route to winning the league’s MVP award.

Baltimore opens the season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.