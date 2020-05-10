Mark Ingram’s Message For The NFL After Ravens Added J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens, owners of the best run game in the NFL last season, bolstered that strength with their selection of Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins in the second round of this year’s draft.

Dobbins joins Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as running backs for Baltimore. Combined with quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ability as a runner and a sturdy offensive line, they should form the top rushing attack in the NFL once again in 2020.

Ingram certainly thinks so. On the NFL Network’s schedule release special last Thursday, he told Colleen Wolfe that he anticipates the Ravens having the top backfield in the league.

“I like his mindset, I like his attitude, I like the way he run the ball. Just bring him and his talents to our room that’s already special; our backfield is gonna be the best in the league for sure,” Ingram said Thursday. “We’re all looking forward to it, being playmakers for the team and help us win the championship.”

It’s clear by now that Ingram isn’t angry about sharing a backfield with Dobbins. He did so with Alvin Kamara in New Orleans and told Rich Eisen on the “NFL Draft-a-thon Live” when Dobbins was selected that he planned to mentor the young back.

“Instead of just being selfish, I think you always need to take a younger player along and just be open, be transparent, teach them some of your successes, your failures and help bring them along so they can have great careers,” Ingram said.” It’s all about passing the game down, passing the love down.”

Those quotes are good news for the Ravens, but bad news for their opponents in 2020.