Breaking: Ravens Star Announces He’s Tested Positive

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. On Monday, the team apparently learned that one of its top players has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marlon Humphrey, a 2019 first-team All-Pro defensive back, announced on Monday morning that he’s tested positive.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star made the announcement pretty nonchalantly on social media.

“I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon,” he tweeted.

Humphrey should be out for at least this weekend’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore is 5-2 on the season following Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Humphrey, 24, has been one of the top defensive backs since entered the league. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Humphrey rose to elite status in 2019, making the Pro Bow and receiving first-team All-Pro honors.

The Ravens defensive back has 166 career tackles, seven forced fumbles, eight interceptions, 2.5 sacks and two touchdowns.

Humphrey will be a significant loss for the Ravens’ defense, but obviously his health is what matters the most. Hopefully he can make a full recovery and be back on the field soon.

Baltimore and Indianapolis are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. As of now, the game remains on.