Ravens Get Positive Update On WR Hollywood Brown

It feels like it’s been a while since the Baltimore Ravens got good news on the injury front. But they finally got exactly that based on the latest update on wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Brown practiced today after missing the previous two days of practice. He’s been battling an ankle injury all week.

Brown reportedly wasn’t going at full speed during the passing warmups though. We’ll find out later to what extent he practiced and his status for Sunday.

Brown played two-thirds of the Ravens’ snaps on offense in their Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had six receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in the 33-27 loss.

Some good injury news for Ravens: WR Marquise Brown returned to practice Friday after missing two days with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/0IG3b74MVR — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 17, 2021

Hollywood Brown figures to be an important piece on offense for the Baltimore Ravens this coming year. Last year he had 58 receptions for 769 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the Ravens in all categories.

He was the Ravens’ leading wide receiver in all categories as a rookie first round pick out of Oklahoma in 2019 too.

Thus far the Ravens have lost three running backs and their starting left tackle due to injuries. While Brown’s status for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is in limbo, at least he’s on the mend.

Will the Ravens have their star receiver for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs? Can they win the game without him, if need be?

