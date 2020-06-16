The Spun

Ravens Linebacker Criticizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Roger Goodell on the field before an NFL game.LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell enters the stadium ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a heartfelt statement earlier this month, admitting that he was wrong for silencing peaceful protests a few years ago. Though his comments sounded sincere, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon has a few questions for him.

During a media session on Monday afternoon, Judon addressed Goodell’s comments and the current state of the country. He brought up the Black Lives Matter movement and why it should have never taken Goodell this long to support it.

“It’s not when Roger Goodell came out and said black lives matter, now everybody can say it,” Judon said. “I think we should have been questioning why Roger Goodell didn’t say black lives matter when he was born, or when he became commissioner or when he was reelected commissioner. It’s not cool that Roger Goodell said it. He should’ve been saying it.”

Judon has always been a helpful member in the Baltimore community, so he’ll certainly do his part to help bring awareness to social injustice in this country.

While most fans in Baltimore are curious about Judon’s future with the team since he’s currently set to play on the franchise tag, the majority of his conference call with the media was spent talking about topics bigger than sports.

Judon is coming off the best year of his young NFL career, as he registered 9.5 sacks for the Ravens during the 2019 season.

Baltimore has to be excited about Judon’s potential impact this year both on and off the field.

