NFL Player Threatening To Leak Photos Of ESPN Reporter At Strip Club

The wildest story of the NFL’s offseason appears to have arrived.

A Baltimore Ravens player is threatening to leak photos of an ESPN reporter at a strip club because of a recent story.

Matthew Judon, a linebacker for the Ravens, isn’t happy with a reported detail in a recent story from ESPN writer Jamison Hensley. And Judon is publicly threatening Hensley as a result.

“I’m waiting on your ESPN sourced apology or I’m leaking these photos I got with you in the strip club,” Judon reportedly said.

Ravens’ LB Matthew Judon calls ESPN’s Jamison Hensley a liar over contract offer report, threatens to leak photos from strip club https://t.co/ZpuyykSvfK pic.twitter.com/5SjgCDTw8k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 24, 2021

Judon is unhappy with a detail reported by Hensley in a recent story. Hensley reported that the Ravens offered Judon a contract in the range of $16.5 million annually and it was denied.

Where @jamisonhensley lying butt at? I got time today. Bro you have to stop lying, I know you want clicks and like and wanna be the people’s camp but stop lying. That weak. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) February 24, 2021

Hi Matthew. I was told that Ravens offered you a deal similar to Za’Darius’ ($16.5M per season) earlier this season and it was declined. If you have a comment, I would certainly add that to the piece. I’ve always been fair with you. Thanks and welcome back to Twitter. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 24, 2021

This isn’t true who told you this if you can’t tell me that we’re [email protected] to have to think you pulling stuff outta no where. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) February 24, 2021

I will definitely add your response to the piece. If you ever have an issue with any of my reporting, I would be happy to listen and explain. I’ve always aimed to cover you in a respectful manner in your five years in Baltimore. Hope you have a great offseason. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 24, 2021

Judon’s strip club threat came over Instagram, according to reporting from Awful Announcing:

Obviously, the most bizarre part of this story is the “I’m waiting on your ESPN sourced apology or I’m leaking these photos I got with you in the strip club” comment from Judon. Putting aside whether Judon’s complaints about Hensley’s reporting have merit for the moment, threatening to leak photos of him (and really, it’s unclear how that’s even much of a threat; who cares if Judon took a photo with Hensley in a strip club?) seems like a poor way to dispute a reported claim.

Judon, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler.

He’s been with the Ravens since getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Grand Valley State.

Neither Judon’s agent nor ESPN have commented on the story as of Wednesday night.