NFL Player Threatening To Leak Photos Of ESPN Reporter At Strip Club

A general photo of ESPN's set.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

The wildest story of the NFL’s offseason appears to have arrived.

A Baltimore Ravens player is threatening to leak photos of an ESPN reporter at a strip club because of a recent story.

Matthew Judon, a linebacker for the Ravens, isn’t happy with a reported detail in a recent story from ESPN writer Jamison Hensley. And Judon is publicly threatening Hensley as a result.

“I’m waiting on your ESPN sourced apology or I’m leaking these photos I got with you in the strip club,” Judon reportedly said.

Judon is unhappy with a detail reported by Hensley in a recent story. Hensley reported that the Ravens offered Judon a contract in the range of $16.5 million annually and it was denied.

Judon’s strip club threat came over Instagram, according to reporting from Awful Announcing:

Obviously, the most bizarre part of this story is the “I’m waiting on your ESPN sourced apology or I’m leaking these photos I got with you in the strip club” comment from Judon. Putting aside whether Judon’s complaints about Hensley’s reporting have merit for the moment, threatening to leak photos of him (and really, it’s unclear how that’s even much of a threat; who cares if Judon took a photo with Hensley in a strip club?) seems like a poor way to dispute a reported claim.

Judon, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler.

He’s been with the Ravens since getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Grand Valley State.

Neither Judon’s agent nor ESPN have commented on the story as of Wednesday night.


