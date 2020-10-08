The Spun

Max Kellerman Has 1 Main Worry For Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass.HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

During the 2018 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round to select quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Although questioned at the time, that moved has paid off as Jackson carried the team to the playoffs each of the past two seasons. Unfortunately, the Ravens haven’t won a playoff game in either appearance.

ESPN host Max Kellerman is worried about Jackson’s performance in the biggest moments. Like earlier this season when he struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m not worried about this throwing very much or his accuracy,” Kellerman said. “I’m worried about something more important I think, I’m worried about pressure.”

“Because he’s 21-1 against the rest of the league…but 0-3 against the [Kansas City] Chiefs in the regular season. But worse than that, he’s 0-2 in the playoffs. Which means you are almost undefeated in your NFL career until you play in the highest-pressure games.”

It’s fair to be concerned about Jackson’s performance in the playoffs, given his 0-2 record. Neither of the games has been particularly close either, which might be an even bigger concern.

Jackson and the Ravens offense tend to struggle when trying to come from behind – a position they aren’t in very much.

This weekend, Baltimore welcomes rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to town. Lamar and the Ravens are heavily favored to win and shouldn’t have much trouble holding the lead.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.