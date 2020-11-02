Max Kellerman Has A Blunt Message For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Following yesterday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there have been a number of analysts asking questions about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Most of them center around a troubling trend we’ve seen through Jackson’s two-plus seasons in the league. The 2019 NFL MVP seems to struggle most when the stakes are highest.

This morning on ESPN’s First Take, co-host Max Kellerman addressed Jackson’s 0-6 record against the Chiefs, playoff opponents and the Steelers with Big Ben and his 24-1 record as a starter against everyone else.

Kellerman argued that Jackson’s issues in these games aren’t necessarily because these teams play him a certain type of way but are more indicative of his inability to function in big games.

“Why is it Lamar can’t play well under those conditions?” Kellerman asked. “I think it has a little less to do with forcing him to become a pocket passer and he can’t do it and a little more to do with him not being able to do it with the chips on the line.”

Lamar Jackson is now 0-6 in the highest profile games he's played in.@maxkellerman does not want to hear about coaching 👀 pic.twitter.com/RQFQoUPyNj — First Take (@FirstTake) November 2, 2020

Now, Kellerman did point out that just because Lamar hasn’t been able to win these games so far doesn’t mean he’ll never be able to do so. However, whether you agree with Max or not, his take on Jackson is becoming the narrative around the third-year star right now.

Lamar has one way to change everyone’s mind–win in the postseason.