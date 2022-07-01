Medical Examiner Determines Cause Of Death For Ravens Player Jaylon Ferguson

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On June 21, the NFL world lost Jaylon Ferguson. The outside linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens was just 26 years old.

On Friday, spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had an update on the cause of death for Ferguson. It turns out he died from the combine effects of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to Goldfarb, Ferguson's death has been ruled an accident.

Goldfarb hopes to have most of Ferguson's autopsy report completed within 90 days.

The Ravens have issued a statement on this heartbreaking situation.

"Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate," the team said, via the Baltimore Sun. "It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life tomorrow."

Ferguson, a former third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. He racked up 67 combined tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and two fumbled recoveries over the past three seasons in Baltimore.