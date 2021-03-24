Ever since the 2020 NFL season came to a close, fans have been harping on the Baltimore Ravens to land an impact wide receiver.

Everyone saw what adding a true No. 1 wide receiver did for the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen was in the MVP conversation after taking a tremendous step forward with Stefon Diggs on the field.

Fans want the same thing for former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr wants that for Jackson as well.

During a recent segment on ESPN, Kiper suggested the Ravens should look for one wide receiver in the upcoming draft. He likes the fit of former LSU star Terrace Marshall on the Ravens.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“They’re run first, pass second. So now, but if you draft receivers like they did with Hollywood Brown, drafted Devin DuVernay, they drafted James Proche last year…they hope those two young kids step up as second-year guys. Then you bring in a bigger target like Terrace Marshall Jr., was down there with Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase putting it up, now you draft them they’re yours.”

Marquise Brown emerged as a legitimate threat over the back half of the 2020 season. He and Lamar Jackson showed tremendous chemistry, but the Ravens still need help on offense.

Landing a sizable threat like 6-foot-3 Terrace Marshall couldn’t hurt.