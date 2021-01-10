The Spun

Mike Vrabel Has Brutally Honest Comment On John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans and Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens exchange words before the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tensions were pretty high the last time the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans met on the field.

The team’s head coaches, John Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel, were right in the middle of it. Harbaugh appeared to be unhappy with a pregame move by the Titans. He and Vrabel then exchanged some words before kickoff.

Harbaugh actually had to be restrained from one of the Titans’ players.

There appeared to be a postgame handshake snub, too, but Harbaugh explained that was not the case.

“After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh told reporters, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and then he came back around and shook hands.”

This afternoon, the Ravens and the Titans will meet in a Wild Card game. Tennessee’s head coach was asked about his relationship with Harbaugh and jokingly, who would win in a fight.

Vrabel had a brutally honest response, saying if him fighting other coaches would lead to his team winning games, he’s take on everyone.

“If me fighting coaches determined whether we win or lose, I’d fight them all,” Vrabel said, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

That’s an unsurprising remark from the Titans head coach.

Tennessee and Baltimore are scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m. E.T.


