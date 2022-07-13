Mina Kimes Makes Her Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson was probably the most notable omission from ESPN's ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL.

The list, which was based off a survey of "more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players," included Jackson as an honorable mention, much to the disapproval of plenty of fans and some analysts.

ESPN's Mina Kimes is one of the experts who thinks they got it wrong. On NFL Live yesterday, she lamented that "so many opinions" on Jackson are based on people's prior feelings on him and lack appropriate context.

"Has he been perfect in the playoffs? No. Did he struggle at times against the blitz last year behind the aforementioned terrible offensive line? Sure," Kimes said. "But the notion that he has not played like a top 10 quarterback in the NFL is just ridiculous and I'm tired of it."

It hasn't been an easy offseason for Jackson in the media. He's had even his most innocuous moves analyzed because of his contract situation, and this list indicates he might not be getting the proper amount of respect from his peers and others in the league.

Thankfully for the former MVP, the season is starting soon, and he can do all the talking he needs to once he steps on the field.