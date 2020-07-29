The Spun

Beloved NFL, MLB Superfan Has Passed Away At 14

A general view of Camden Yards.BALTIMORE - APRIL 09: The Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays line up for the National Anthem on Opening Day at Camden Yards on April 9, 2010 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Over the last few years, Mo Gaba became a beloved figure in the Baltimore sports scene. The young fan, who battled illness throughout his life, passed away on Tuesday after a lengthy fight with cancer.

Gaba gained some fame five years ago, when he decided to call into local sports radio station 105.7 The Fan to discuss his favorite teams, the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. He’d go on to throw out the first pitch at Camden Yards, and build a relationship with a number of players on both teams.

His family discovered his health issues early on, before his first birthday. He was diagnosed with a malignant tumor of the retina, and lost his sight. He’d go on to have operations to treat tumors throughout his body.

This spring, the cancer spread to his brain and lungs. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the disease this week, six weeks after celebrating his eighth grade graduation, which was celebrated by members of both the Orioles and Ravens with a car parade. He really meant a ton to both organizations and their players.

Orioles star Trey Mancini is currently undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a tumor on his colon in March. He hosted Mo Gaba during the 2018 All-Star break, and has been inspired by the young fan.

In 2019, Gaba became the first person in NFL Draft history to announce a selection with braille. He did so for the Baltimore Ravens’ selection of guard Ben Powers in the fourth round. Powers shared a tribute to him on Tuesday night.

Adam Jones, an Oriole star outfielder from 2008-18, also took to Twitter to share his respects.

On Tuesday, the Orioles inducted Mo Gaba into their team Hall of Fame. He is only the second fan to receive that honor from the franchise.

Rest in peace, Mo.

