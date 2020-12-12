More Details Are Emerging From Dez Bryant’s Situation

Earlier this week, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was pulled from the field just 30 minutes before the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to multiple reports, Bryant tested positive for COVID-19. The official diagnosis didn’t come in until just a few minutes before the two teams were set to take the field.

Later this week, Bryant has tweeted several times that he tested negative for the virus. NFL insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided some clarity on the situation Dez is facing.

“Dez Bryant’s Tuesday morning PCR test showed warning signs — specifically, it detected COVID-19 genetic material. That’s why Dez was pulled from warmups for another test. As another star player learned recently, it can take days to ‘turn positive,'” Pelissero said.

#Ravens WR Dez Bryant's Tuesday morning PCR test showed warning signs — specifically, it detected COVID-19 genetic material. That's why Dez was pulled from warmups for another test. As another star player learned recently, it can take days to "turn positive." @nflnetwork @gmfb pic.twitter.com/wOs4EuRY1J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2020

Pelissero noted that the Ravens placed the veteran wide receiver Reserve/COVID-19 list before Bryant said he tested negative several times.

Over the past few days, Bryant has been active on social media. He initially suggested he was going to “quit” following his positive test.

Once the shock of the initial positive test wore off, Bryant made it clear that he’ll be back on the field when healthy. However, the Ravens are clearly unhappy with Bryant’s openness with his COVID-19 situation.

According to Pelissero, the team asked Bryant to stop commenting on social media as much as he has been recently.