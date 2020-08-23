The Spun

More Details Emerging From Earl Thomas’ Problems In Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas.SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 20: Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-16 at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It seems increasingly likely that Earl Thomas won’t be a Baltimore Raven by the end of the month – or even the end of the weekend.

But one Ravens insider has indicated that fighting with a teammate isn’t the only reason the team is ready to part ways. Far from it, as it turns out.

According to Jeff Zrebiec, Thomas has engaged in “a pattern of behavior” during his brief time in Baltimore. He’s reportedly arrived late to meetings or blown them off entirely, been confrontational with teammates, refused to listen to teammates and coaches, and generally been on his own agenda.

Zrebiec suggested that a fight were the only issue at hand, the Ravens wouldn’t be as ready to let him go. And yet, his release appears to be imminent.

Earl Thomas is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and has been so for the better part of a decade. He was a huge contributor to the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom and made six Pro Bowls in eight years in Seattle.

Some NFL team is going to give Thomas a chance though, and probably give him a lot of money too.

Whoever it is that does give Thomas a chance is going to need to set up some pretty clear ground rules. Otherwise they could have more incidents like this one in their future.


