More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.

Per the report, COVID-19 and the flu have been ruled out. But it’s still serious enough to “make him feel horrible” and unable to play today.

Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19 twice since 2020 and missed one game last year because of it. It’s very possible that his immune system is compromised right now. But that still doesn’t narrow down what his current illness might be.

The #Ravens and their medical staff have tested Lamar Jackson. It’s not COVID. But the exact virus hasn’t been identified yet. It’s not the flu. But it is serious enough to make him feel horrible. He’s just not well enough to go. https://t.co/gJayep60kC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

Few players in the NFL have contributed as much to their teams on offense as Lamar Jackson. On top of his 2,447 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns, he has 639 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jackson is a huge reason that the Ravens have the No. 2 offense in the NFL right now. And given that the Ravens scored just 10 points against the Miami Dolphins last week, their offense could really use a spark.

But it won’t be Jackson giving the Ravens offense a spark this week. That duty will fall on second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is getting his first NFL start today.

Huntley has just five passes in his NFL career.

The Ravens-Bears game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.