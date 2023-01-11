New Update On Ravens Player Who Was Hospitalized Before Bengals Game

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Before this past Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens was hospitalized in Cincinnati with an illness.

On Wednesday, the Ravens issued an update on Stephens' health.

Thankfully, Stephens is feeling better and is back in Baltimore.

"Baltimore Ravens CB Brandon Stephens became acutely ill at the team hotel on Sunday morning and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati for evaluation," the team said in a statement. "He remained in Cincinnati for treatment and has since returned to Baltimore, where he is feeling better and is in good spirits."

Stephens, a former third-round draft pick from SMU, has appeared in 15 games this regular season. He racked up 37 total tackles, seven passes defended and a half-sack.

For now, Stephens' status for the Ravens' upcoming playoff game against the Bengals is up in the air.

The Ravens' secondary should have enough depth to overcome Stephens' absence.