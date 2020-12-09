NFL Addresses Its Tuesday Decision On Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant was a late scratch from Tuesday’s Ravens-Cowboys game after testing positive for COVID-19 during pregame warmups.

News of Bryant being pulled was pretty shocking. The Baltimore wide receiver was all set to play against his former team, but an inconclusive test result earlier in the day required him to be retested less than an hour before kickoff.

Once the second test came back positive, Bryant was taken off the field. It was a cruel twist of fate for the player and some wondered why the game was allowed to go on as scheduled.

On Wednesday, the NFL said in a teleconference that the league followed all of its protocols involving positive tests and contact tracing before ruling the game could proceed.

“The process is consistent with how we have addressed a player positive, including the contact-tracing process,” said Dawn Aponte, the NFL’s chief football administrative officer, via Pro Football Talk. “I would say one of the complicating factors, obviously, was the timing for the club. It was past the 90-minute mark, pregame, which is the final time that the club is able to set their active roster for the game. That was different than what we had experienced in the past. But in terms of the scenario, certainly not something that we hadn’t previously contemplated and discussed, and as always health and safety dictates. At the end of the day, that is how the decision is arrived, and that was how it was determined that Dez would be removed, and there were no other close contacts identified.”

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, ultimately made the decision that there were no close contacts at risk who needed to be removed from the game.

Sills said he used all of the available data before reaching a conclusion. He also addressed the images of Bryant hugging Cowboys players, coaches and personnel pre-game, saying the league determined those were not high-risk.

“We took all of the data that we had in hand and made the safest possible decision,” Sills said. “All interactions are not created equal when it comes to risk. To have a high-risk close contact, there’s a really a matrix of four-different variables which include cumulative exposure time, the distance, the ventilation available and the use of a mask. So you’re always looking for the interplay and the various weighing of those interactions. Again, every interaction does not carry an equal risk.”

The Ravens wound up winning on Tuesday, thrashing the Cowboys 34-17 to move to 7-5 on the season.