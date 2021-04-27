NFL Analyst Has Bold Quarterback Suggestion For The Ravens

Most NFL analysts believe the Baltimore Ravens need to address their offensive line and receiving corps in this year’s draft. Bucky Brooks, however, is taking a different approach to their situation.

During this week’s edition of Path to the Draft on NFL Network, Brooks suggested that Baltimore could one of its first-round picks to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

This seems like an unnecessary move considering the Ravens already have Lamar Jackson on their roster. The reason Brooks likes this move though is because it would allow the franchise to go another five years with a quarterback on a rookie salary.

“They could take a collegiate approach to the quarterback position,” Brooks said. “They cash in on a blue chip, they take Justin Fields and then maybe they operate like a college team.

“One quarterback graduates, the other quarterback steps into the starter’s role. You now have the opportunity to keep a starting quarterback potentially on a young deal, build up the rest of the assets, and then play smash-mouth football the way that they play and continue to build a better team around the quarterback. It’s something to think about.”

Although this hypothetical scenario is fascinating, it would still be surprising to see Ravens use their draft assets on Jackson’s potential replacement.

Instead, the Ravens will most likely target a receiver with one of their two first-round picks. Rashod Bateman or Terrace Marshall Jr. would fit nicely in their offense.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday night in Cleveland, Ohio.