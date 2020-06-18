NFL Analyst Ranks Top 8 Teams For QB Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played a down of football since the 2016 season. But could the former 49ers QB re-join the NFL ahead of the 2020 season?

Kaepernick has been unemployed within the NFL for the past few years. The San Francisco quarterback had a quick rise to fame, guiding the 49ers to the Super Bowl, albeit ending in a loss to the Ravens in 2013.

Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protest may have cost him his job in following years. But in light of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, Kaepernick has his best shot yet to re-join the NFL.

Just eight teams “make the most sense” to sign Kaepernick, per NFL analyst Cody Benjamin. Despite a loaded quarterback room which includes Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III and two others, Benjamin believes the Ravens make the most sense to sign Kaepernick.

“There aren’t any teams with as many overt connections to Kaepernick as the Ravens,” Benjamin wrote on CBS Sports. “First and foremost: Greg Roman, the offensive coordinator who helped unleash Kap with the 49ers back in 2012 and is now working wonders with Lamar Jackson in the Ravens’ run-first attack.”

The Ravens aren’t the only team to make the cut. Benjamin believes seven other teams would also make sign to sign Kaepernick, starting with the Texans at No. 2. Did your team make the cut as a potential suitor to sign Kaepernick?

Which teams make the most sense to sign Colin Kaepernick?@CodyJBenjamin lists his top eight. What do you think? 1. Ravens

2. Texans

3. Jaguars

4. Chiefs

5. Chargers

6. Vikings

7. Eagles

8. Titanshttps://t.co/9KUBr72gnN — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) June 18, 2020

Most of these teams are all set at quarterback, meaning Kaepernick would be brought in as a backup. It’s unlikely Kaepernick would sign with a team to just sit on the bench.

The Jaguars and Chargers aren’t set at the quarterback position, though. Either could bring Kaepernick to town to challenge for the starting gig.