NFL Analyst Sees Just 1 Team Winning 13 Games This Season

Four NFL teams won at least 13 regular season games in 2019, with the Baltimore Ravens leading the way with 14 victories. They were the only AFC team to reach the 13-plus win mark, while three NFC squads (San Francisco, New Orleans, Green Bay) hit it.

How many teams will reach the 13-plus win mark in 2020? According to USA TODAY’s NFL predictions, it’ll be just one.

USA TODAY is predicting only one NFL team to hit the 13-plus win mark in 2020. That team: Baltimore.

The Ravens are coming off a dominant 2019 regular season. USA TODAY predicts Baltimore to back that up in 2020.

From USA TODAY:

Baltimore Ravens (13-3): The top seed in last year’s AFC playoff bracket has a golden opportunity to make amends given it will travel a league-low 6,310 miles while playing this year’s easiest schedule (.438 opponent winning percentage in 2019) – one that wraps with non-playoff teams from last year over the final six weeks. Factor in the addition of veteran DL Calais Campbell and potential impact rookies in LB Patrick Queen and RB J.K. Dobbins … and this doesn’t seem like a fair fight.

The Ravens have had a strong offseason, signing a couple of key players in free agency and adding several in the NFL Draft.

Ultimately, though, Baltimore isn’t looking to have a great regular season. The Ravens are looking to go deep in the playoffs.

The Ravens are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Cleveland.