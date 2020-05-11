Only 1 NFL Team Is Favored In Every Game This Season

According to the latest NFL betting odds, there is only one team in the league that is favored to win every game it plays during the 2020 season.

After going 14-2 in 2019, the Baltimore Ravens should once again be one of the best teams in football this year. History tells us they won’t go 16-0 in the regular season, but the Vegas oddsmakers think they should, at least on paper.

Baltimore is the only team installed as an early favorite for each of its 16 regular season games, according to BetOnline. That includes the team’s home matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

The Ravens are two-point favorites in that game, as of now. That’s the second slimmest point margin for them, trailing only a road contest at Philadelphia in Week 6, in which Baltimore is favored by 1.5 points.

The largest spread? A 15.5-point gap between the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

You can find all of the opening lines for the Ravens here. Below are some of the most prominent games on the 2020 schedule.

Week 1: Ravens (-8) vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 2: Ravens (-5) at Houston Texan

Week 7: Ravens (-7) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10: Ravens (-2.5) at New England Patriots

Week 11: Ravens (-8) vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 12: Ravens (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: Ravens (-7) vs. Dallas Cowboys

That Week 10-13 stretch looks rugged. Obviously, as we get closer to the season, these lines could change.

Once the games begin, they will definitely shift. The odds of Baltimore being favored in every game throughout the season are probably slim, though they should be the team to beat in at least 13-14 games.