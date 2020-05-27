NFL Bettors Aren’t Buying Projected Win Totals For 2 Teams

The betting lines on NFL projected win totals in 2020 have been out for a while and the sports books have been collecting data on the bets.

Based on the trends, one sports book found that people are not sold on two particular teams exceeding expectations. According to the William Hill Sports Book via ProFootballTalk, the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens have seen the overwhelming majority of people betting the under on their win totals.

Baltimore had the NFL’s best record this past year at 14-2. They set numerous NFL records while QB Lamar Jackson earned the NFL MVP award. But they were swiftly bounced from the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans.

William Hill set Baltimore’s win total at 11.5. But 75-percent of bettors are going with the under anyway. It’s certainly interesting to see given that Baltimore has one of the NFL’s easiest schedules. But perhaps bettors feel that replicating their success will be too tough.

As for Los Angeles, the Rams had the almost traditional Super Bowl hangover. Quarterback Jared Goff regressed after back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, and Todd Gurley was ineffective for large stretches of the season. After going 13-3 and winning the NFC title in 2018, they went just 9-7 the following year, missing the playoffs altogether.

L.A.’s line was ultimately set at 8.5 wins, but William Hill has found that a whopping 83-percent of bettors are wagering on the under. Losing Gurley and several other players may have caused people to abandon faith in Sean McVay and the Rams.

Which NFL teams do you think will exceed or fall short of their projected win totals?