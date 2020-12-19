NFL Decides On Punishment For Ravens CB Marcus Peters

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns put on a show this past Monday, as the two AFC North squads went down to the wire in an instant classic. Unfortunately, a foolish act by Marcus Peters stole the headlines a few days after the game.

Video surfaced of Peters spitting at Landry. The Browns wide receiver clearly wasn’t happy about that, which is why he then called Peters a “coward.”

“He’s a coward,” Landry said about Peters. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is.”

It took the NFL a few days to decide how it’ll punish Peters, but the good news is that he has been disciplined for his unnecessary actions.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the league has fined Peters $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

#Ravens CB Marcus Peters was fined $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct — spitting at #Browns WR Jarvis Landry on Monday night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2020

Peters is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL, but sometimes he crosses the line. This is certainly one of those times.

There is nothing wrong with trash talking an opponent throughout a game, however, there is never a time or place where spitting on another player is OK – especially now with COVID-19 being such a huge issue.

At the end of the day there is no sugarcoating this act from Peters. All we can hope is that he learns from this mistake.