NFL Fans Are Drooling Over Lamar Jackson’s Touchdown Throw

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against Cleveland.

In case you forgot why Lamar Jackson was the NFL MVP last season, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback provided a reminder on his team’s first drive today.

On first and goal, Jackson rolled to his right, and seemingly ran out of room. There was nowhere to run and it looked like the Eagles had all of his receiving options accounted for.

Well, all Jackson did was juke Brandon Graham, slide inside of Alex Singleton and throw a little dart to tight end Nick Boyle for a touchdown.

For Ravens fans, it was a breathtaking watch. For Eagles fans, it made you want to pull your hair out.

After a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs three weeks ago, the Ravens have picked up back-to-back workmanlike wins over Washington and Cincinnati.

A victory today would move them to 5-1 on the season. Right now, Jackson’s spectacular touchdown is the only score of the game.

You can watch Eagles-Ravens on CBS.


