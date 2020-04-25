The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Are Very Jealous Of The Ravens’ Draft So Far

A closeup of Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh clapping.NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are absolutely killing it at the 2020 NFL Draft so far, causing the rest of the NFL world to have some major jealousy.

John Harbaugh’s squad has made five selections through nearly three rounds. The Ravens selected LSU LB Patrick Queen with the No. 28 overall pick, drawing high praise from QB Lamar Jackson, who nicknamed Queen “Ray Lewis Jr.”

Baltimore then rolled with Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins at pick No. 55 overall, sparking rave reviews from NFL fans everywhere. Dobbins will likely play a prominent role for the Ravens for years to come – especially after Mark Ingram retires or plays for a new team.

Just those two picks alone has NFL fans jealous of how well the Ravens are drafting, as seen in the tweets below:

Baltimore’s first two draft picks are bound to play prominent roles for the team next season. But it’s the third round that the Ravens have absolutely dominated, drafting players with insane value at this point in the draft.

The Ravens’ third-round picks include Texas A&M DL Justin Madubuike (No. 71), Texas WR Devin Duvernay (No. 92) and Ohio State LB Malik Harrison (No. 98).

Baltimore has four more picks in the 2020 draft to continue to impress fans around the league.

Reader Interactions


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.