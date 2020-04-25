NFL Fans Are Very Jealous Of The Ravens’ Draft So Far

The Baltimore Ravens are absolutely killing it at the 2020 NFL Draft so far, causing the rest of the NFL world to have some major jealousy.

John Harbaugh’s squad has made five selections through nearly three rounds. The Ravens selected LSU LB Patrick Queen with the No. 28 overall pick, drawing high praise from QB Lamar Jackson, who nicknamed Queen “Ray Lewis Jr.”

Baltimore then rolled with Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins at pick No. 55 overall, sparking rave reviews from NFL fans everywhere. Dobbins will likely play a prominent role for the Ravens for years to come – especially after Mark Ingram retires or plays for a new team.

Just those two picks alone has NFL fans jealous of how well the Ravens are drafting, as seen in the tweets below:

Ravens absolutely murdering this draft and I am jealous — JR (@jrfaulkner6) April 25, 2020

I am so jealous of the #Ravens fans, Their draft weekends must be such a joyous time. Every single year. 5-for-5 tonight. — Rob Pugliese (@RobPugs717) April 25, 2020

Baltimore’s first two draft picks are bound to play prominent roles for the team next season. But it’s the third round that the Ravens have absolutely dominated, drafting players with insane value at this point in the draft.

The Ravens’ third-round picks include Texas A&M DL Justin Madubuike (No. 71), Texas WR Devin Duvernay (No. 92) and Ohio State LB Malik Harrison (No. 98).

Baltimore has four more picks in the 2020 draft to continue to impress fans around the league.