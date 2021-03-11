Earlier this afternoon, the Houston Texans made headlines with their latest addition to the roster.

Houston added a veteran piece to the offense in the form of former Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram. The three-time Pro Bowler played a special part in building an incredible rushing attack with the Ravens.

With Lamar Jackson, he, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins formed a fearsome rushing threat that gashed opposing defenses. On top of being a quality running back, Ingram is just the veteran presence the Texans locker room needs right now.

Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have dominated the headlines for the Texans. Perhaps Ingram can come in and help turn the franchise around.

Good for Mark Ingram. Texans are getting one of the most uplifting teammates I’ve ever watched. Houston sure could use that type of energy right now. https://t.co/UGfOPmr2Fh — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) March 11, 2021

Unfortunately, he might have to answer for what he did the last time he played in the Houston Texans’ building. After scoring a touchdown, he showed off some mixed martial arts skill on the Texans’ logo.

Check it out.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mark Ingram signed a one-year deal worth $3 million.

The veteran running back saw his playing time with the Ravens cut significantly when rookie running back J.K. Dobbins emerged. Ingram appeared in 11 games, and ran for a career-low 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Just to seasons ago, his first with the Ravens, Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 scores. He also added 247 receiving yards and five more scores – which gave him a career-high of 15 touchdowns on the year.

We’ll have to wait and see how much he has left in the tank.