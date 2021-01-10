NFL Fans Were Stunned By Justin Tucker’s Missed Kick

Few NFL kickers have the consistent resume of nine-year veteran Justin Tucker. The 31-year-old Baltimore Ravens kicker has an argument to be one of the league’s best to ever play the game.

But, even the great ones make mistakes.

During Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Ravens and the Titans, Tucker lined-up for a 52-yard field goal. With just 12 minutes and 16 seconds to play, the kick would’ve given Baltimore a comfortable touchdown lead.

Tucker pushed the field goal wide-right, leaving the Ravens empty-handed and the Titans with solid field position.

Justin Tucker missed the 52-yard FG. Second career missed FG in the postseason 😳 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/EtcX4ccL4S — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 10, 2021

That is only the SECOND missed playoff FG in Justin Tucker's career. pic.twitter.com/LzofKoetB9 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2021

The missed kick marked Tucker’s second missed playoff field goal over the course of his illustrious NFL career. Going into Sunday’s game, the four-time First Team All-Pro was 11-for-12 in the postseason.

Naturally, a missed kick from one of the game’s best kickers sent the NFL world into a frenzy on Twitter.

Justin Tucker just missed pic.twitter.com/SHCCh76I37 — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 10, 2021

The shocking Justin Tucker miss. Best kicker ever just missed the biggest kick of the year. Brutal for the Ravens. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 10, 2021

When Justin Tucker misses a field goal in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/huQYSrwL0Q — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 10, 2021

Every time Justin Tucker misses a field goal an angel—actually sorry I have no idea what happens because he never misses — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 10, 2021

When you see Justin Tucker misses a field goal pic.twitter.com/5Z63GnkKZN — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 10, 2021

Tucker quickly redeemed himself by banging through a 51-yard field goal just a few minutes later. Baltimore led 20-13 one the kick went through the uprights.

Like many of the games during Wild Card weekend, Ravens vs. Titans proved to be competitive throughout. After Tennessee grabbed an early 10-0 lead, Lamar Jackson turned on the jets. The third-year Baltimore quarterback burst through the line in the second quarter for a 48-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 10.

The Ravens came back out in the second half and scored a touchdown on their first drive, courtesy of J.K. Dobbins. Baltimore’s defense continued to stifle Derrick Henry, leaving the Titans with a touchdown deficit late in the fourth quarter.

Now, Ravens vs. Titans is headed for a thrilling finish. Tune-in to the conclusion of the AFC Wild Card game on ABC.