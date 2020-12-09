On Tuesday night, the Baltimore Ravens were set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys when the team received some tough news.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant said he was taken off the field just 30 minutes before kickoff. According to Bryant, he received a positive COVID-19 test.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested. My s*** come back positive. I tested positive for Covid WTF,” Bryant said on Twitter.

It’s a tough break for Bryant, who did not know he was positive until tonight. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, none of the other Ravens players tested positive.

The NFL also determined there were no “close contacts,” so the game is still being played as scheduled.

All other #Ravens players tested negative for COVID-19 and no high-risk close contacts were identified, source said. So, no Dez Bryant, but game on as scheduled and no other players impacted. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2020

Pelissero offered more details on the situation, revealing that Bryant’s initial test results were inconclusive.

“Dez Bryant’s daily PCR test taken this morning came back tonight and was inconclusive,” Pelissero said. “The test was rerun and that also was inconclusive. He was pulled off the field for a POC test, which was positive for COVID-19.”

The Ravens have been the hardest hit NFL team by COVID-19 so far this season. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back in the starting lineup after missing last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas and Baltimore kicked off just a few minutes ago.