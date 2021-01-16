The Baltimore Ravens are currently focused on their matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but make no mistake, the front office knows it has some major decisions to make this upcoming offseason.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are “expected to explore” a contract extension for Lamar Jackson this offseason.

Jackson has a year remaining on his rookie contract at this moment. All signs point to Baltimore picking up the fifth-year option for the reigning MVP, but that might not matter that much if these two sides can strike a new deal.

“From what I understand, the team is open to a big-time contract extension for star quarterback Lamar Jackson. In fact, expect them to explore this in the offseason – likely in the spring or early in the summer. He has one year left on his deal and they’re going to pick up his fifth-year option. This is a team that is always open to early deals if they benefit both sides.”

Rapoport added that Jackson represents himself.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Ravens are expected to explore a contract extension for QB Lamar Jackson this offseason, as the team is always open to early deals that make sense for both sides… Meanwhile… #Rams DT Aaron Donald (torn rib cartilage) will play, is crazy. pic.twitter.com/d8gjRhg4T4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2021

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL right now, earning $45 million per year. It’s unlikely that Jackson comes close to that figure, but he should make similar money compared to Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

This season was considered a “down year” for Jackson because his standards are so high, yet he still finished with 2,757 passing yards, 1,005 rushing yards, and 33 total touchdowns.

Every win this postseason should just further increase Jackson’s value. We’ll see if he can lead the Ravens to a win tonight on the road against the Bills.