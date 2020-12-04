NFL Insider Has Latest On Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

No team has been more decimated by COVID-19 this season than the Baltimore Ravens. However, it sounds like help could be on the way in time for next week’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Lamar Jackson was ineligible to play this past Wednesday since he tested positive for COVID-19. Usually the quarantine period for a player who tests positive is 10-14 days, so there are some concerns in Baltimore if he’d be cleared for Week 13. Moments ago though we received an update on the reigning MVP.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens can activate Jackson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list with medical clearance this Sunday.

Just because Jackson will be eligible to come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list doesn’t mean he’ll play on Tuesday against the Cowboys. If he’s unable to start, the Ravens will have to rely on Trace McSorley.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is eligible to be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list with medical clearance on Sunday, I’m told. Baltimore faces the #Cowboys on Tuesday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 4, 2020

Prior to this report coming out, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh commented on when the coaching staff might have Jackson back at its disposal. Let’s just say the decision is out of his control.

“They all have their different days when they’re possibly allowed to come back, but those are medical decisions, in the end, not coaching decisions,” Harbaugh said. “So when the doctors clear them to practice, that’s when we’ll have them.”

With only five games remaining this season, Baltimore desperately needs Jackson back for its playoff push.

Only time will tell if Jackson will start on Tuesday against Dallas.