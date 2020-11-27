NFL Insider Has Latest On Ravens-Steelers Game

Things aren’t looking good for the Ravens-Steelers game currently slated for Sunday after being moved from Thanksgiving.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the game is still on for Sunday as of this morning. But the league is currently evaluating through contact tracing whether it’s possible for the Ravens to play this week.

Per the report, the league is less concerned about Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missing the game with COVID-19 as they are with the contact tracing. The NFL reportedly wants to see if the Ravens are at risk of further infections if they get together.

As of writing, at least eight players – including Jackson, JK Dobbins, Calais Campbell and Mark Ingram – along with a number of coaches and staffers, have all tested positive for COVID-19. Head coach John Harbaugh has already announced that the Ravens are closing all team facilities until Monday.

From @GMFB: The #Steelers–#Ravens game is still on for Sunday, but a look at what it would take to get pushed… while the NFL does contact tracing on Lamar Jackson's positive COVID-19, along with the three others from Thursday's batch. pic.twitter.com/WDy8HZMYFS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020

The idea that the Ravens can play on Sunday without being able to practice this week seems dubious at best. There are all manner of reports on how the NFL might alter the schedule further to avoid canceling the game altogether.

Many people have advocated that the Ravens forfeit their game against the Steelers. But forfeiting the game would also prevent the Ravens from getting paid for that game, so that seems like a last resort option if it’s a realistic option at all.

Most likely, the NFL will reschedule the game and do more trickery with the rest of the league schedule.

It’s a messy situation and the league right now is stumbling to reach the finish line.

Will the Ravens and Steelers play this week?