NFL Insider Has Telling Update On Antonio Brown, Ravens

Antonio Brown remains an unsigned free agent. Lately, there has been more chatter around the talented but troubled wide receiver regarding next season.

Yesterday, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported that the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have had “internal discussions” about Brown. Later in the day, Silver’s colleague Ian Rapoport reported that “4-5” teams actually have some semblance of interest in Brown.

However, a new report from NFL insider Josina Anderson throws some cold water on the Ravens’ reported consideration of Brown. Anderson confirms that the team has had conversations about the 31-year-old wideout, but they seemingly have not been anything more than cursory.

“My understanding is Brown has not been earnestly discussed (pending review of his case), nor has there been any recent talks internally, per source,” Anderson said. “At this time, wouldn’t count as potential future destination.”

Of course, as Anderson alludes to, one of the major issues clouding any team’s interest in Brown is his ongoing legal troubles. He is reportedly facing a possible league suspension due to sexual assault allegations.

In 2019, Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders following a tumultuous offseason and training camp. The New England Patriots signed the seven-time Pro Bowler, but he appeared in only one game for them before getting cut due to further allegations of sexual misconduct.

In his only appearance with New England, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.