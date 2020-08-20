NFL Insider Has Update On Dez Bryant’s Workout With Ravens

Dez Bryant immediately proved that he could be an elite playmaker during his time in Dallas. Unfortunately, the veteran wideout has been out of the NFL for the past two years due to an injury.

Following his stint with the Cowboys, Bryant signed a one-year deal with the Saints. He tore his Achilles in his first practice with the team, resulting in a very long rehab process. Now that he’s back at 100 percent, the former first-round pick is trying to make a comeback.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens worked out Bryant on Thursday. However, the two sides haven’t agreed to a deal at this time.

Bryant is expected to leave Baltimore without a contract, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo. That doesn’t mean he can’t sign a deal with the team in the future, but at least for now it sounds like the front office is content with its current group of receivers.

Lamar Jackson recently commented on Bryant and whether he could still play in the league. The reigning MVP doesn’t seem against the idea of Bryant coming to Baltimore.

“We’ve got a lot of great receivers on the team right now,”Jackson said. “It’s up to the front office. I’ve been seeing Dez Bryant on Instagram and stuff like that, running his routes, competing against cornerbacks. He’s looking pretty good on social media. If the front office likes him, we’ll have to see when he gets here.”

Even without Bryant on the roster, the Ravens have playmakers in Mark Andrews, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Mark Ingram and Willie Snead. Perhaps that’s why the team didn’t offer him a deal.

The wait to see where Bryant will resume his NFL career continues.