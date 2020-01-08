With the AFC Divisional Round only a few days away, the Baltimore Ravens still aren’t sure if they’ll have running back Mark Ingram. He suffered a calf injury in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns.

Ingram had an incredible season for the Ravens, totaling 1,265 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns.

Baltimore didn’t have Ingram at practice on Tuesday due to his calf injury. Although the team isn’t ready to make a decision on its star tailback, the latest update on Ingram isn’t encouraging.

“My understanding of where things stand is that Ingram was going full speed last week, but felt a little tightness in his calf,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “They do think there is a realistic chance he plays though.”

Ingram has missed practice in back-to-back days.

Rapoport expects the Ravens to wait closer to kickoff before they make a decision on Ingram.

From NFL Now: #Ravens RB Mark Ingram (calf) missed another practice, but there is still some hope for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/1apoOBW5IU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2020

Gus Edwards would receive most of the carries for Baltimore if it doesn’t have Ingram. In the final week of the regular season, Edwards had 21 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll find out soon enough if the Ravens will have their backfield at full strength on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Ravens-Titans game is at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.