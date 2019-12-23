NFL Insider Has Update On Ravens RB Mark Ingram

The Baltimore Ravens secured homefield advantage in the AFC with their win over the Cleveland Browns yesterday. But that big win came at a cost as star running back Mark Ingram was forced out with a calf injury.

And according to the latest updates, he may not be healthy for the final game of the season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Ingram has either a calf strain or a partial tear. As a result, the team intends to be cautious with him in Week 17, and probably won’t try to play him.

The “hope” is that Ingram is back in time for the NFL Divisional Round on January 11 or 12.

#Ravens RB Mark Ingram suffered a calf strain, source said after his MRI. The team will be cautious with the strain (or partial tear), but the hope is Ingram is back on the field for the playoffs based on the severity of the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Ingram crossed the 1,000-yard plane on the season with an eight-carry, 55-yard performance against Cleveland yesterday. It was the third time in his career he has reached the milestone.

But despite leading the Ravens with 10 rushing touchdowns, the role of leading rusher goes to quarterback Lamar Jackson. The NFL MVP front-runner has over 1,200 rushing yards, making him and Ingram only the second quarterback-running back duo to each rush for over 1,000 yards in a season together.

With nothing left to play for, the Ravens could very well rest most of their top players in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hopefully Ingram is back at 100-percent come playoff time.