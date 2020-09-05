NFL Insider Names “Wild Card” Team In Hunt For Jadeveon Clowney

With less than a week to go until the NFL’s 2020 season, Jadeveon Clowney appears to be close to making a decision on which team he’ll sign with. But his decision has become a bit more complicated thanks to a new “wild card” team in the mix.

The standout free-agent defensive end has received plenty of interest from teams around the league. But just a few teams are currently in the picture to land the former Texans and Seahawks edge-rusher.

As of right now, the Saints and Titans are the front-runners to land Clowney. The Seahawks remain interested, but Clowney’s asking price may be a bit too high. In addition to the Saints, Titans and Seahawks, a new team has entered the race.

Per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Baltimore Ravens have emerged as a potential landing spot. For now, though, Clowney is reviewing his offers from the Saints and Titans as each pushes hard to land the talented defensive end.

A source close to Jadeveon Clowney says he’s been mulling offers from Titans and Saints since Friday and Ravens a wild card – they made a serious push a few weeks ago. Seahawks not out of it but more monitoring. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 5, 2020

NFL teams can’t be thrilled to hear Baltimore’s in the picture. The Ravens are already one of the best rosters in the NFL. Adding Jadeveon Clowney to the mix would make Baltimore’s defense nearly unstoppable.

As for the Saints and Titans, it’s unclear which is in the lead. The Saints have the better roster and appear well-equipped for a Super Bowl run this season. The Titans are talented, but winning the AFC South may be the ceiling.

If Clowney isn’t pleased with the offers from the Saints and Titans, the Ravens may just pull this off. We’ll find out in coming days.