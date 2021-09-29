NFL Insider’s Latest Injury Update On Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens have been without star left tackle Ronnie Stanley the last two weeks as he continues to deal with ankle problems.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Stanley would be seeing the doctor for an update on his injured ankle. After that visit, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has some new info on the course of action for the 2019 All-Pro.

Per Rapoport, Stanley will not be going under the knife, but will instead continue to rehab as he tries to work his way back. He’s not ready to return yet, but the hope is he will be with more recovery.

Stanley has dealt with ankle issues dating back to last season, when he was limited to only six regular season games. The Notre Dame product started Baltimore’s season opener at Las Vegas this year but has not played since.

Alejandro Villanueva has filled in for Stanley at left tackle after starting at right tackle in Week 1.

Baltimore, which has won two games in a row, will travel to Denver to take on the 3-0 Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.