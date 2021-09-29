The Spun

NFL Insider’s Latest Injury Update On Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley.OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens trains during the Baltimore Ravens Training Camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on August 17, 2020 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have been without star left tackle Ronnie Stanley the last two weeks as he continues to deal with ankle problems.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Stanley would be seeing the doctor for an update on his injured ankle. After that visit, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has some new info on the course of action for the 2019 All-Pro.

Per Rapoport, Stanley will not be going under the knife, but will instead continue to rehab as he tries to work his way back. He’s not ready to return yet, but the hope is he will be with more recovery.

Stanley has dealt with ankle issues dating back to last season, when he was limited to only six regular season games. The Notre Dame product started Baltimore’s season opener at Las Vegas this year but has not played since.

Alejandro Villanueva has filled in for Stanley at left tackle after starting at right tackle in Week 1.

Baltimore, which has won two games in a row, will travel to Denver to take on the 3-0 Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.

