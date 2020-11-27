The NFL is in the midst of its toughest test of the 2020 season. With a COVID-19 outbreak in the Baltimore locker room, the league wants to exercise extreme caution in playing the next few games.

On Friday, the NFL made an official announcement on some important schedule changes.

First, the league tackled the highly anticipated AFC North match-up between Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The Steelers-Ravens contest will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast to a national audience on NBC.

However, moving the game all the way back to Tuesday forced the league to adjust the Ravens next scheduled match-up against the Cowboys. If the Ravens-Steelers is played on-time, then the Week 13 game between Baltimore and Dallas will be played on Monday, Dec. 7. The Ravens-Cowboys contest, which was originally supposed to take place on Thursday, Dec. 3, will start at 5 p.m. ET on FOX.

In the official statement, the league explained why it made the scheduling decisions.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the statement read.

Schedule update: Ravens-Steelers moved to Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC. pic.twitter.com/TCP39qkW3O — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 27, 2020

For now, it looks like Baltimore Ravens football will be played next week. The league clearly expressed its desire for the players to continue on the field safely.

In a key personnel update for the Ravens, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will still miss Tuesday’s game against the Steelers. However, with the update to the Week 13 schedule, the 2019 NFL MVP should be able to return against the Cowboys the following Monday.

Baltimore desperately needs a chance to get back on the field. At 6-4, John Harbaugh’s club finds themselves on the outside looking in at a postseason berth.

For now, the priority is a full team recovery from COVID-19.