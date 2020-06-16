NFL Player’s Reaction To Old Samuel L. Jackson Photo Is Going Viral

Lamar Jackson is used to tearing apart opposing defenses on the football field. But that’s not what caught the attention of Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey on Monday afternoon.

Humphrey noticed an old picture of famous actor Samuel L. Jackson on Monday. Samuel and Lamar already have something in common in regards to their names. But it’s their similar looks that had Humphrey doing a double take.

The Baltimore cornerback tweeted “thought this was Lamar” after seeing an old picture of the famous actor. He’s right, too.

The two celebrities – one coming on the football field and the other on the big screen – could pass as brothers if they were a similar age. Check out the two’s close resemblance in the tweet below:

No cap I thought this was Lamar https://t.co/RfL6Iqfr6K — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) June 15, 2020

Maybe Lamar has a future in Hollywood following the end of his football career. Perhaps we’ll see him playing a young Samuel L. Jackson down the road.

As for the football side of things, Lamar is ready for another big year. The 2019 NFL MVP had a season unlike we’ve ever seen. The electric dual-threat quarterback couldn’t push his team past the AFC Divisional Round, though, losing to the Titans in upset fashion. The Ravens are capable of a Super Bowl run this upcoming season.

Lamar will look to add another MVP award to his trophy case in 2020. But a Super Bowl remains the biggest priority for the Ravens as a whole.