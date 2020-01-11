There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Wild Card Weekend featured a handful of upsets to kick off the playoffs, which could mean fans are in for a treat in the Divisional Round. There are two marquee matchups on the NFL’s schedule for today.

First up is an NFC showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

Minnesota upset the New Orleans Saints on the road in the opening round of the playoffs. Dalvin Cook did an excellent job controlling the pace of the game in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL.

As for San Francisco, the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC is looking to make a statement this afternoon. This is the first time the 49ers have made the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Vikings game is at 4:35 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium.

You can watch the action unfold on NBC.

Following the Minnesota-San Francisco game, the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will square off at M&T Bank Stadium.

Derrick Henry and the Titans shocked the New England Patriots last weekend in Foxborough. The road gets much harder for them though, as now they’ll have to stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

It’s no secret that Jackson will likely win the MVP award this season. We’ll see if he can handle the pressure and punch Baltimore’s ticket into the AFC Championship.

Kickoff for this game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

It’d be shocking if either No. 1 seed falls short tonight, especially if the Titans snap the Ravens’ 12-game winning streak.

Which teams do you think will advance to the next round of the postseason?